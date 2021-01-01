﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia’s Severstal successfully closes its December HRC export sales

Russia-based flat steel producer has successfully finished its export sales for hot-rolled coils for December production, mainly ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.