﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Russia’s Severstal closes its November export sales for slabs and HRC

One of the three largest flats producers in Russia, Severstal, has lately managed to close its export sales for both hot rolled coil and steel slab

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.