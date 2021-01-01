﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Pakistani HRC customers cautious towards new bookings

Assuming that import hot rolled coil (HRC) prices still have room to move down further, most Pakistani buyers have continued to ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.