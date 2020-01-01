﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Turkish flat steel spot prices increase by $100/mt

Due to availability problems in the local Turkish flat steel spot market, prices have increased by $100/mt since last week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.