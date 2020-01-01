﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC tradable prices rise further, bullish outlook for March

The tradable price of local Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) has continued to seek higher levels.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.