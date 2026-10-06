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India's Tata Steel develops fire-resistant structure steel product

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 11:11:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Tata Steel Limited has developed a hot rolled, fire-resistant E350 structural steel that can retain a substantial proportion of its strength at high temperatures, a company statement said on Tuesday, October 6.

The steel can retain two-thirds of its room-temperature yield strength at 600°C for up to three hours and the ability to retain strength at elevated temperatures will slow the loss of load-bearing capacity of steel structures during a fire, the company said.

It will provide occupants and emergency responders with additional time before structural performance is significantly compromised. The new steel has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under IS 15103, the Indian standard for fire-resistant structural steel, it said.

Tata Steel stated that the product has been developed through an advanced alloy design involving an optimized combination of micro-alloying elements and microstructural engineering. The design improves the steel's strength retention under elevated-temperature conditions without compromising the performance requirements of structural applications, it added.

Tags: Hrc Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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