﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices strong despite negligible trading

Local Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) base and tradable prices have remained at higher levels or have been increased by some mills.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.