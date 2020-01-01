﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices stable despite fall in trading during festivals

Local Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) base and tradable prices have been maintained at high levels during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.