﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC market weak due to fall in sales, anticipation of price correction

Even as local Indian base hot rolled coil (HRC) prices maintained, trading activity turned sluggish as the market poised to ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.