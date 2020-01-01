﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local HRC mostly stable in EU while number of import offers climbs

Hot rolled coil (HRC) prices seem to have almost plateaued in the EU market recently, as the upward trend has been slowing down ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.