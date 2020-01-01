﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Key Indian user industries halt fresh CRC bookings, mills focus on HRC exports

Local Indian cold rolled coil (CRC) prices have remained stable during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.