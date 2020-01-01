﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exporters raise prices, but local sales remain more profitable

Indian exporting integrated steel mills have continued to push up hot rolled coil (HRC) export prices during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
04 Nov 20 US HDG market unmoved amidst election
03 Nov 20 Vietnamese market prepares for local HRC price hike for Dec-Jan deliveries
03 Nov 20 Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable
03 Nov 20 Chinese HRC prices increase in both local and exports markets
03 Nov 20 Prices rise further in Turkish coated steel market, demand declines

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 1.55
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0.61
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0.55
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.95
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0.96
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China 0.39
HRC FOB Turkey 0
Iron ore (62%) CFR China 1.99
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0.95
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index 0.48
China HRC export index 0.47
China CRC export index 1.6
Turkish HDG Index 2.85
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.