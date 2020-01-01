﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian exporters sell HRC to Middle East and waiting for EU, avoiding low prices in Asia

Stalemate conditions have prevailed as regards India’s hot rolled coil (HRC) activities during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.