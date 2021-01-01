﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC prices stable in EU market, sentiment bullish

The situation has not changed much in the EU hot rolled coil (HRC) market in the past week, where the range of domestic prices ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.