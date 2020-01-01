﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC prices keep rising in EU amid shortage of material

HRC prices have increased further in the EU market compared to last Thursday, on the back of a shortage of material and a lack of import offers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.