﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC prices in EU still strong, supply not to improve in short term

Hot rolled coil (HRC) prices have increased further in the EU domestic market due to short supply.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.