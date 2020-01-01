﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Hoa Phat cuts local HRC prices in Vietnam as demand falls, import prices seek direction

The second largest HRC supplier in the country has decided to drop prices by almost $50/mt.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.