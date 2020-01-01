﻿
English
Formosa Ha Tinh hikes HRC prices by $45/mt, expecting better demand in Vietnam

Formosa Ha Tinh (FHS) has today announced its new prices for local HRC for May deliveries, raising them by $45/mt compared to the previous month.

