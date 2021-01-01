﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices losses competitiveness due to aggressive China

The Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) export market was pushed deeper into the limbo with local sellers claiming aggressive price under-cutting.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.