﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable amid scarcer trade, market seeks direction

Ex-India hot dip galvanized (HDG) coil prices have been kept stable during the past week amid thinning trading conditions.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.