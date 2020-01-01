﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices firm with rumours about tax rebate cut emerging again

Ex-China HRC offer prices have edged up slightly early this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.