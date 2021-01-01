﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices firm, supported by better expectations

Ex-China CRC prices have remained stable over the past week amid the slight increases in the local market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.