﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices continue to fall sharply, down $50/mt in past week

Ex-China CRC prices have continued to show a big decline over the past week amid the sharp decreasing trend of ferrous metal futures prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.