﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

EU HRC prices fall amid competitive import offers and slower demand

HRC prices have decreased further in the EU domestic market in the past few days, mainly due to competitive import offers

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.