﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Deal prices for import HRC in Vietnam exceed $700/mt CFR, but still lag behind other global markets

Prices for imported HRC in the Vietnamese market have increased in the latest deals.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.