﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Chinese mills rise HRC prices, export activity hit by resumed talks about duty

Ex-China HRC offer prices have edged up slightly in the past week following the uptrend in the previous week amid the rises in local prices

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.