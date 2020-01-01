﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC exporters raise offers again after higher prices in deals

HRC offers prices from Chinese exporters have increased again on Thursday, November 19.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.