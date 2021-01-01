﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab producers increase target prices again

For sales to the US, plans are for prices in a range of $635/mt to $645/mt, against previous expectations in the $625/mt to ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.