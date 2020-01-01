﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal rises coil prices once again in the European market

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal has increased its coil offers across Europe for the second time this month.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.