﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Another price increase in Turkish spot flat steel markets

Prices have continued to increase while demand has recovered slightly in Turkish spot flat steel markets.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
28 Aug 20 Will US HRC, CRC prices rise after this week’s increase?
28 Aug 20 Brazilian slab export offers stable on weekly basis
28 Aug 20 Another price increase in Turkish spot flat steel markets
28 Aug 20 HRC prices in Vietnam end week with additional small increase in deals
28 Aug 20 Chinese domestic PPGI prices remain stable

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt -2.69
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 1.06
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 1.51
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0.56
HRC FOB China, $/mt 0.48
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China -0.81
HRC FOB Turkey 0.59
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -2.68
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 1.06
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index -0.25
China HRC export index 0.49
China CRC export index 5.35
Turkish HDG Index 3.03
Click to see full list
Statistics
/ mton
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.