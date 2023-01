Tuesday, 10 January 2023 10:58:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Zhejiang Province in China plans to complete investments in key projects totaling RMB 1.0 trillion ($0.15 trillion) in 2023, aiming to stabilize economic development and boost market players’ confidence.

Accordingly, Zhejiang Province will effectively tackle the contraction of demand, negative impacts on the supply side, and the weak expectations as regards the future prospects for economic development.

$1 =RMB 6.7611