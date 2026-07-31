Xining Special Steel invests in establishing a technology company

Qinghai Xigang Recycling Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qinghai Province-based Chinese steelmaker Xining Special Steel, was established on July 21, with Wu Guochen serving as its legal representative and a registered capital of RMB 30 million ($4.4 million). Its business scope includes renewable resource processing, renewable resource sales, productive scrap metal recycling, metal waste and scrap processing and solid waste management etc.

The purpose of Qinghai Xigang Recycling Technology's establishment is to facilitate the parent company's green transition and upgrade, and to optimize resource allocation.