Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 6.4 percent in Q1

In the January-March period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 6.4 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on April 16.

In the first three months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.5 percent year on year. In March alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.44 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 6.2 percent and by 7.1 percent year on year, respectively.