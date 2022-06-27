﻿
English
Xinhai Industrial to buy 1.16 million mt steelmaking capacity from Wugang and Baosteel Special Steel

Monday, 27 June 2022 10:29:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shandong Province, China-based Xinhai Industrial Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd (Taigang Stainless Steel), plans to acquire 1.16 million mt of steelmaking capacity from Hubei Province-based Wuhan Iron and Steel and Shanghai-based Baosteel Special Steel, aiming to build and operate a 1.62 million mt stainless steel project (in the first phase).

The project will become a low-cost and high-efficiency production base of 300 series stainless steel following the completion of construction.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  China Far East Steelmaking 

