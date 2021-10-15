Worldsteel elects new officers for executive board of directors for 2021-22

Friday, 15 October 2021 14:32:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has announced that it elected new officers and members for its executive board of directors for the 2021-22 period.

Sajjan Jindal from India-based JSW Steel Ltd will hold the position of chairman, replacing Yu Yong from China-based HBIS Group, while Yu Yong and Jeong-Woo Choi from South Korean steel producer POSCO will be vice-chairmans of the association’s board.

Meanwhile, Uğur Dalbeler, general manager of Turkey-based Çolakoğlu Metalürji A.Ş. will hold his position as a member of the board.