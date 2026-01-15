Working group set up to promote rare earth steel applications in China

A new working group to promote rare earth steel applications was set up at a recent meeting in Beijing on January 6, marking a coordinated push to advance technological innovation and large-scale application of rare earth steel in China, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

The meeting was co-organized by Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd., Shanghai University and the metallurgical science and technology development center, an independently accounted public institution under the CISA.

The newly formed working group comprises two sub-working groups focusing on rare earth steel for engineering equipment and building structures, gathering participants from government bodies, steelmakers, rare earth producers, universities and research institutes.

The setting up of the working group is expected to promote a more systematic and standardized approach to rare earth steel application, accelerating the conversion of China's rare earth resource advantages into industrial strengths.