Wire rod consumption in Mexico down 10.9 percent in September

Apparent consumption of wire rod in Mexico decreased 10.9 percent, year-over-year, in September to 213,000 metric tons (mt). It is the sixth annual decrease so far this year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Wire rod production remained on a negative trend for the tenth consecutive month. In September it decreased 8.6 percent, year-over-year, to 201,000 mt.

In the January-September period, wire rod consumption decreased 7.2 percent to 1.94 million mt. Production decreased 11.4 percent to 1.77 million mt.