Whyalla Steelworks sale enters final stage as governments shortlist two bidders

The Australian federal government and the South Australian state government have announced that the sale process for the Whyalla Steelworks has entered its final stage, with two bidders shortlisted to acquire the facility and support its transition toward lower-emission steel production.

The process follows the South Australian government’s decision to place the former owner into administration in 2025 as part of efforts to secure the long-term future of the steelworks and its associated mining operations.

Governments pledge up to A$1.9 billion for modernization

The Albanese and Malinauskas governments stated that they are prepared to invest up to A$1.9 billion alongside a new owner to modernize the Whyalla facility and transform it into a low-emission steelmaking operation.

The investment is also intended to preserve Australia’s sovereign steel production capability while supporting the transition to more sustainable steelmaking technologies.

More than 70 parties initially showed interest

According to the governments, more than 70 parties originally expressed interest in the asset. Five domestic and international industrial groups advanced to the binding bid stage earlier this year, with two bidders now selected to submit final funding proposals.

Authorities stated that both shortlisted bidders support the vision of developing a modern steelmaking operation capable of leveraging South Australia’s magnetite resources and renewable energy potential.

Support continues during administration period

The federal and state governments confirmed that they will continue jointly funding administration costs throughout the sale process. The support is intended to maintain safe operations at the site, preserve employment, ensure suppliers are paid, and fund essential works required to improve the prospects of a successful transaction.

Project linked to Australia’s industrial strategy

Australian Minister for Industry and Innovation Tim Ayres described the Whyalla project as a central component of the government’s “Future Made in Australia” strategy. According to Ayres, maintaining domestic steel production, supporting manufacturing jobs, and reducing industrial emissions are key objectives of the project.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas stated that government intervention had helped stabilize Australia’s structural steel sector while creating an opportunity to establish a long-term low-emission steelmaking business in Whyalla. He added that although the transition will be challenging, it is expected to secure the future of one of Australia’s strategically important industrial assets.

Preferred bidder to be selected in coming months

The governments indicated that work will continue toward selecting a preferred bidder and completing the sale process over the coming months. The project is widely viewed as a key test case for Australia’s efforts to combine industrial competitiveness, steel sector modernization, and decarbonization objectives within a single long-term investment framework.