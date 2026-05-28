BlueScope starts commissioning new metal coating line at Erskine Park

Australian steelmaker BlueScope has announced that commissioning is underway for its new Metal Coating Line Number 7, known as MCL7, at Erskine Park in New South Wales, marking a key stage in the company’s ongoing investment in Australian manufacturing.

According to BlueScope, the $415 million project will add 240,000 mt per year of additional ZINCALUME® steel capacity. The company stated that the new line will increase its metal coating capability and support growth in premium products, including TRUECORE® steel and COLORBOND® steel. The new MCL7 line is located at BlueScope’s Western Sydney Service Centre. Commissioning is currently progressing, while operations are expected to ramp up during 2026.

BlueScope said the project is one of several major investments currently progressing across its operations. The company stated that these projects are aimed at strengthening local supply and improving the long-term availability of premium steel products for customers in Australia.