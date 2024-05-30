﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Australia’s BlueScope Steel supports Illawarra Metallurgical Coal sale

Thursday, 30 May 2024 15:22:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has announced that it has waived its pre-emptive rights to acquire global coking coal producer South32’s Illawarra Metallurgical Coal asset in Australia under its long-term supply agreement with the producer and has offered its support for the acquisition of the asset in question by GEAR M Illawarra Met Coal Pty Ltd, owned by Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd (GEAR) and M Resources Pty Ltd.

Under the current agreement due to expire in 2033, South32 committed to supply metallurgical coal from its Appin and Dendrobium mines located in Illawarra to BlueScope. However, after acquiring the assets, GEAR M Illawarra Met Coal Pty Ltd will make some improvements to the agreement and will extend the contract time by a year. Also, both parties will work on the possibility to further expand the supply beyond 2033.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in March this year South32 had agreed to sell its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal asset to GEAR M Illawarra Met Coal Pty Ltd for $1.65 billion in order to focus on investments in copper and zinc projects.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Steelmaking M&A BlueScope 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal price rebounds despite mixed sentiments

30 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China up slightly during May 20-26

30 May | Steel News

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 11.82 percent in Jan-Apr

27 May | Steel News

Local spot and futures coke prices in China move in different directions, bearishness prevails

24 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal price falls after cheaper June laycan sales, still up slightly from last week

24 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Poland-based JSW posts net loss for Q1

23 May | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price surges in new deal for July, but mood still not so bullish for June

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s JSW Steel Limited to acquire coal assets in Mozambique

21 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in Q1

21 May | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stabilize, plants target higher outputs amid better mood

17 May | Scrap & Raw Materials