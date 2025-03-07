Australia’s BlueScope appointed as advisor for local Whyalla steelworks

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel has announced that the administrators of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group’s Whyalla steelworks in Australia have appointed BlueScope as a steelmaking advisor to the administrators.

The company will provide technical and operational support in an advisory capacity to the administrators as they seek to secure ongoing operations at the steelworks. However, BlueScope is not committing any capital or other corporate support to the administration process.

“We recognize the ongoing importance of Whyalla to the Australian economy. This is a difficult time for the steel industry in the Asia Pacific region, but we are in a position to help. Accordingly, we will provide a team of experts from Port Kembla Steelworks to assist the administrators’ work through their process,” Mark Vassella, CEO of BlueScope, said.