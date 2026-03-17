Vietnam’s steel imports down 42.6 percent in February 2026 from January

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 873,107 mt, down 42.6 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports were recorded at 432,882 mt, decreasing 14.7 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 4.5 percent year on year to 2.39 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 940,028 mt in the given period, up by 14.9 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 232,602 -36.1 435,474 -14.7 Australia 17,873 537.4 26,413 465.5 US 26,994 -55.4 78,041 -18.7 Hong Kong 19,366 -35.4 73,126 -3.3

Vietnam ’s main steel import sources