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Vietnam’s steel imports down 42.6 percent in February 2026 from January

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 14:51:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 873,107 mt, down 42.6 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports were recorded at 432,882 mt, decreasing 14.7 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months of the year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 4.5 percent year on year to 2.39 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 940,028 mt in the given period, up by 14.9 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country    February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-February (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    232,602 -36.1 435,474 -14.7
Australia    17,873 537.4 26,413 465.5
US    26,994 -55.4 78,041 -18.7
Hong Kong    19,366 -35.4  73,126 -3.3

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country    February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-February (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    370,428 -63.2 1,065,486 -31.0
Japan    108,286 -52.3 256,415 -32.7
India     82,725 >1000.0 174,299 >1000.0
Taiwan    52,925 -16.0 132,127 4.7
South Korea    133,284 9.6 310,041 37.8
Indonesia    112,661 -6.4 368,890 86.5

Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

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