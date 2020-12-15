Vietnam’s steel output up slightly in Jan-Nov, sales and exports down

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 12:33:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in November this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.45 million mt, increasing by 4.3 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 15.6 percent year on year, while steel product sales in the country in the same month were up 36.8 percent compared to October and rose by 20.9 percent from November 2019 to 2.45 million mt. The country’s steel exports totaled 478,375 mt, increasing by 21.5 percent compared to the previous month and up 40 percent from the same month last year.

In the January-November period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by one percent year on year to 23.33 million mt, while steel sales in the country fell by 0.9 percent year on year to 21.02 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 4.11 million mt in the first 11 months of the year, dropping by 2.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the association, the country’s economy continued to recover amid new normal conditions in November.