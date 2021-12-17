﻿
Vietnam's steel output, sales and exports rise in January-November

Friday, 17 December 2021
       

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in November this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.9 million mt, increasing by one percent compared to the previous month and by nine percent compared to November 2020, while steel product sales in the country in the same month decreased by 13.6 percent compared to October and fell by 8.6 percent year on year to 2.3 million mt.

In the January-November period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 21.0 percent year on year to 30.5 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 18.0 percent year on year to 26.9 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 7.1 million mt in the first 11 months of the year.

The country’s crude steel production in the first 11 months this year reached 21.58 million mt, up by 20.0 percent year on year.


