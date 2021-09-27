﻿
Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in January-August

Monday, 27 September 2021 14:10:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in August this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.35 million mt, decreasing by 1.9 percent compared to the previous month and were stable compared to August 2020, while steel product sales in the country in the same month decreased by 9.4 percent compared to July and fell by eight percent year on year to 1.9 million mt.

In the January-August period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 29.2 percent year on year to 20.6 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 25.1 percent year on year to 18.0 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 4.7 million mt in the first eight months of the year, rising by 74.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


