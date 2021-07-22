Vietnam’s steel output, sales and exports rise in H1

Thursday, 22 July 2021 11:21:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in June this year steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.56 million mt, decreasing by 12.2 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 31.0 percent year on year, while steel product sales in the country in the same month were down 15.3 percent compared to May and rose by 19.2 percent from June 2020 to 2.09 million mt. The country’s steel exports in June this year totaled 621,617 mt, decreasing by 1.42 percent compared to the previous month and double compared to the same month last year.

In the January-June period this year, steel production in Vietnam increased by 37.0 percent year on year to 15.93 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 35.0 percent year on year to 14.05 million mt. Export shipments amounted to 3.42 million mt in the first six months of the year, rising by 84.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.