Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-May 2026, outlook for H2 remains positive

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in May this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 3.24 million mt, increasing by 15.6 percent year on year, while the country’s steel product sales in the same month increased by 5.4 percent year on year to 3.04 million mt.

In the January-May period, steel production in Vietnam increased by 14.5 percent year on year to 14.91 million mt, while the country’s steel sales rose by 12.9 percent year on year to 14.93 million mt, indicating continued market demand improvement despite challenges from the international trade environment.

Meanwhile, in January-May period Vietnam’s exports of finished steel increased by eight percent year on year to 2.26 million mt.

The outlook for the second half of 2026 remains positive. Accelerated public investment disbursement, the gradual recovery of the real estate market, and stable demand from the manufacturing sector are expected to continue supporting the growth of the steel industry.