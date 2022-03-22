Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 11:46:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in February this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.58 million mt, increasing by 1.16 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.1 percent compared to February 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 5.8 percent compared to January and rose by 30.1 percent year on year to 2.57 million mt.

In the January-February period, steel production in Vietnam increased by 1.6 percent year on year to 5.12 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 18.5 percent year on year to 5.01 million mt. The country’s exports reached 126,017 mt, up by 11.6 percent compared to the same period last year.