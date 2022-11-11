Vietnam’s steel output and sales fall in January-October 

Friday, 11 November 2022 16:24:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in October this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.04 million mt, decreasing by 16.38 percent compared to the previous month and down by 28.7 percent compared to October 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month decreased by 5.53 percent compared to September and were down by 29.4 percent year on year to 1.88 million mt.

In the January-October period, steel production in Vietnam totaled 25.31 million mt, down by 8.7 percent, while steel sales in the country amounted to 23.16 million mt, decreasing by 16.6 percent, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in September, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel decreased by 5.32 percent compared to the previous month and by 11.79 percent year on year to 743,000 mt, while in the first nine months the country’s finished steel product imports amounted to 8.93 million mt, decreasing by 8.3 percent year on year. In the given month, the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 533,000 mt, up by 3.8 percent month on month and down by 60.63 percent year on year, while in the January-September period this year Vietnam’s finished steel exports amounted to 6.46 million mt, down by 34.38 percent year on year.