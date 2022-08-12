﻿
Vietnam's steel output and sales decrease in Jan-July

Friday, 12 August 2022
       

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in July this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.25 million mt, decreasing by 6.19 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.5 percent compared to June 2021, while steel product sales in the country in the same month decreased by 11.48 percent compared to June and fell by 12.1 percent year on year to 1.99 million mt.

In the January-July period, steel production in Vietnam decreased by 3.7 percent year on year to 18.82 million mt, while steel sales in the country fell by 1.2 percent year on year to 17.1 million mt. The country’s exports totaled 4.14 million mt, down by 1.5 percent compared to the same period last year.


